2/10 KVCR Midday News: Newsom to Release Endemic Plan, New Timeline for Brightline High-Speed Rail, Tesla Lawsuit, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



William Clarence Newberry, ex-president of the Riverside County School Boards Association, is slated to be sentenced today to a year in jail after pleading guilty in November to embezzlement and grand theft.

Governor Gavin Newsom says he will release the state’s so-called ‘endemic plan’ as soon as next week.

Construction could begin next year on the Brightline West high-speed rail line that would run between Apple Valley and a stop near the Las Vegas Strip.

California accuses Tesla of racial discrimination in lawsuit.

The Port of Long Beach is still dealing with a backlog of waiting cargo vessels and its top official has renewed a call to transform the supply chain into a 24/7 operation.