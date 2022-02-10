© 2022 91.9 KVCR

2/10 KVCR Midday News: Newsom to Release Endemic Plan, New Timeline for Brightline High-Speed Rail, Tesla Lawsuit, & More

Published February 10, 2022 at 12:30 PM PST
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • William Clarence Newberry, ex-president of the Riverside County School Boards Association, is slated to be sentenced today to a year in jail after pleading guilty in November to embezzlement and grand theft.
  • Governor Gavin Newsom says he will release the state’s so-called ‘endemic plan’ as soon as next week.
  • Construction could begin next year on the Brightline West high-speed rail line that would run between Apple Valley and a stop near the Las Vegas Strip.
  • California accuses Tesla of racial discrimination in lawsuit.
  • The Port of Long Beach is still dealing with a backlog of waiting cargo vessels and its top official has renewed a call to transform the supply chain into a 24/7 operation.

