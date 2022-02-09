2/9 KVCR Midday News: Combating Citrus Greening Disease, Perris Felon Sentenced to 5+ Years in Prison for COVID Relief Scheme, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



Yesterday, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors renewed a local emergency to help combat citrus greening disease.

City of San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia has vetoed a proposed ballot measure that would have altered the way the city’s mayor was appointed.

44-year-old Gabriela Llerenas of Perris will spend 63 months in federal prison for filing unemployment relief claims in other people’s names.

Residents of the Moonridge area of Big Bear are continuing to see smoke and flames at night due to prescribed burns, which is one of several being initiated in the San Bernardino National Forest.

The University of California has reached a 246-million-dollar settlement with over 200 plaintiffs who accused former UCLA gynecologist James Heaps of sexual misconduct.