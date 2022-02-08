2/8 KVCR Midday News: CA to End Indoor Mask Mandate, UC Irvine Receives Donation to Develop Depression Research Center, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



California is ending its indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people February 15 as the omicron surge recedes, but remains in place for the unvaccinated.

A woman was struck and killed by a Metrolink commuter train on the east end of Riverside Sunday, but few details have been released.

This week marks five years since the start of the Oroville Dam Spillway Crisis.

UC Irvine has received a $55 million donation to develop the Noel Drury M.D. Depression Research Center.

Red flags trailed ex-lecturer Matthew Harris across elite universities.