1/20 KVCR Midday News: Vice President Harris to Visit San Bernardino Friday, Fontana COVID Test Distribution Today, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit San Bernardino on Friday, to highlight the local benefits of the infrastructure bill signed into law in November.

Governor Gavin Newsom wants California to become a major producer of lithium, the battery material essential for electric cars.

The first in a series of public outreach meetings concerning Salton Sea revitalization is set for February 5.

The Riverside Police Department will conduct a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation today from 4-8pm and Tuesday, January 25 from 8am-12pm. More information at riversideca.gov.

Today until 5pm, the City of Fontana will be giving away free COVID-19 test kits to residents at the Don Day Community Center and Cypress Community Center. More information at www.fontana.org.