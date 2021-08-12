© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Education Insight
New episodes air for the first Saturday of each month at 7:00 PM, and the following Monday at 3:00 PM.

Education Insight is a monthly radio show and podcast that tells the story of education in the Inland Empire through the diverse voices of those in and around the regional education community. The show is produced by Growing Inland Achievement in partnership with 91.9 KVCR FM. Hosted by 30-year broadcast veteran Lacey Kendall, we explore topics ranging from education challenges and shortcomings to innovations and groundbreaking ideas that are driving student success.

