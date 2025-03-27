Black Perspectives IE
Maya Gwynn hosts Black Perspectives IE, a show where we learn amazing things members of the Black community are doing in the Inland Empire. Support for this segment comes from the Black Equity Fund at IECF, advancing racial equity and supporting long-term investments in Black-led organizations in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.
Latest Episodes
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Ashlee Turner, Founder and CEO of The Panty Project and The Pocket Panty Project Incorporated.
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Dr. Gwendoline Dowdy-Rodgers, San Bernardino County Board of Education President.
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Yvonne Choyce, Executive Director of Little Seeds Matter.
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Joseph Williams, Community Agent of Strategic Partnerships at Rialto Unified School District.
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Joe Richardson, Civil Rights Attorney.