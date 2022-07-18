Since 1996, Public News Service has pioneered a model of member-supported journalism to engage, educate and advocate for the public interest. By combining legacy and new media, they reach audiences across geographic and political divides. Currently, tens of thousands of media outlets receive their content, and more than 6,000 nationally are regularly using their stories. Their members are organizations – NGOs, Foundations, and Social Enterprises – and individuals that help “fund a beat,” covering critical issues that receive too little coverage, lifting up often marginalized voices, and making greater journalistic breadth available to broadcasters and publishers on any platform.