California News

9th annual Latino Conservation Week kicks off today

KVCR | By Suzanne Potter,
Public News Service
Published July 18, 2022 at 12:30 PM PDT
Ranchosantaanabotanicgarden.jpg
Stickpen
/
Wikimedia Commons
A photo of the California Botanic Garden in Claremont. The garden hosted a "Caminata Guiada: Plantas Nativas de Baja California' event on July 16 to kick off Latino Conversation Week.

This week is a great chance to enjoy the great outdoors - with more than fifty free events, up and down the state of California, as part of Latino Conservation Week.

People can go paddle boarding, hiking, take nature walks, attend film screenings, and more.

Juan Rosas is a conservation program associate with the Hispanic Access Foundation - which organizes the event with the help of dozens of community, non-profit, faith-based, and government organizations, and agencies.

He said the program dispels the misconception that Latinos don't care about the outdoors. "A lot of the Latino community do live in nature-deprived areas," said Rosas. "So, to be able to take them hiking and fishing, camping - have virtual events, webinars, educational resources that they can firsthand experience - is the goal of Latino Conservation Week."

An event on Saturday, July 23, will promote the proposed Western Riverside County National Wildlife Refuge. Rep. Ken Calvert - R-Corona - and Rep. Mark Takano - D-Riverside - recently reintroduced a bill in Congress to officially create the new urban refuge. They say the idea is to improve access to nature for millions of people living in Southern California.

Find out more about all the events online at 'LatinoConservationWeek.com.'

This year's event slogan is "Disfrutando y Conservando Nuestra Tierra," which means "Enjoying and Conserving Our Land." According to Rosas, this annual event has really caught on, growing significantly over the years.

"It started in 2014 with nine events," said Rosas. "And this year, in year nine, it looks like we're just nearing 200 events that are going on, all around the United States. So, we're so excited."

Many of the events touch on environmental justice themes since so many Latinos in California labor in manufacturing and agriculture - industries that often pollute the air and water in nearby communities.

Suzanne Potter
Suzanne Potter is a journalist with 30 years of experience as a reporter for TV, radio and print news. She spent 15 years as a local TV news reporter in Palm Springs, CA and Providence, RI. She earned a B.A. in Mass Communications from UC Berkeley and spent a year at the Sorbonne in Paris. She lives in Palm Desert, CA, is married with four children and is a longtime leader with the Boy Scouts of America.
Public News Service
Since 1996, Public News Service has pioneered a model of member-supported journalism to engage, educate and advocate for the public interest. By combining legacy and new media, they reach audiences across geographic and political divides. Currently, tens of thousands of media outlets receive their content, and more than 6,000 nationally are regularly using their stories. Their members are organizations – NGOs, Foundations, and Social Enterprises – and individuals that help “fund a beat,” covering critical issues that receive too little coverage, lifting up often marginalized voices, and making greater journalistic breadth available to broadcasters and publishers on any platform.
