Josie Fischels
Terms related to pop culture, technology and the pandemic — like "zaddy," "5G" and "asynchronous" — are also among the latest additions to the online dictionary.
Terrified of the "huge" spider on her porch, a woman used Amazon's special instructions section to ask her delivery driver to kill it. He did, and now she's trying to find him to say, "Thank you."
Macaroni & cheese ice cream is here, and not everyone thinks it's a good idea. "We are living in the last days," comedian Josh Pray says.
The Perseids meteor shower has been called "The best meteor shower of the year." It peaks in mid-August.
Researchers say high tide flooding in U.S. coastal regions will become more frequent in the mid-2030s because of climate change, amplified by a routine wobble in the moon's orbit.
The hordes of fish were killed by a red tide, a large "bloom" of toxic algae that appears on Florida's Gulf Coast about once a year. Experts say the bloom shouldn't be happening right now.
At 196 feet deep, Deep Dive Dubai has set the record for the deepest diving pool. Visitors can explore, play pool and chess, and visit an underwater library.
Seven new work by Black playwrights are scheduled to make their Broadway debut in 2021; Five of these writers are set to see their work performed on the Broadway stage for the very first time.
After her historic win as Miss Nevada USA, Kataluna Enriquez will compete in the national pageant in November.
Independence Day fireworks can be dangerous and terrifying for our pets. Here's how animal experts advise keeping your furry friends safe this weekend.