Ana B. Ibarra covers health care for CalMatters. Her reporting largely focuses on issues around access to care and affordability.

She played a leading role in CalMatters’ coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, following stories from the early days when California had only 200 test kits on hand, to the aftermath, as patients dealt with lingering symptoms and underwent lung transplants. She was part of a CalMatters team whose pandemic coverage was recognized by the California News Publishers Association in 2021.

Most recently she has reported extensively on the financial health of California’s rural and community hospitals and the growing trend of maternity ward closures. Over the last 10 years, Ana has also written stories around the rollout and influence of the Affordable Care Act, California’s expansion of its Medicaid program and state efforts to rein in health costs.

Before joining CalMatters, Ana worked as a reporter at KFF Health News, where she covered the Legislature and California health agencies. In her first reporting gig, Ana covered health and general assignments at the Merced Sun-Star. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, USA Today and other state and national news outlets.

She is based in Los Angeles.

Other languages spoken: Spanish (fluent)