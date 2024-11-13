CA undocumented student groups worry about incoming Trump administration

As President-elect Donald Trump announces immigration hard-liners as his deputy chief of staff and border czar this week, groups supporting undocumented college students in California are vowing to stand up for people's rights.

Golden State colleges serve 83,000 undocumented students, according to the Higher Ed Immigration Portal.

Jessie Ryan, executive director of the Campaign for College Opportunity, part of the California Undocumented Higher Education Coalition, expressed the mounting concerns.

"We got a glimpse into some of what might be done in Project 2025 statements," Ryan explained. "Looking at things like mass deportation, including ending pathways to citizenship."

There is also concern the Trump administration might pull DACA work authorization from the so-called Dreamers, people brought to the U.S. as children. People can find a map of resources broken down by campus on the website of the California Undocumented Coalition for Higher Education.

Ryan hopes California's sanctuary state law will deter any immigration raids on college campuses but there is no guarantee.

"The mood is very somber, both with the coalition and with our students and families," Ryan observed. "Many of our students and families are feeling fearful and uncertain of what their futures will be and whether or not college remains accessible to them, or if they're even valued as part of the campus communities."

Gov. Gavin Newsom just called a special session of the Legislature and established a legal fund to challenge efforts to undo protections for vulnerable populations.