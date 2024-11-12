One issue Trump and Newsom agree on? Homeless encampments

Governor Newsom is already ramping up his efforts to reinforce California against the potential impacts of a second Trump administration.

But there’s at least one issue Trump and Newsom appear to agree on…that’s how to handle homeless encampments.

In recent months…following a U-S Supreme Court ruling that gave cities the green light to crack down on homeless encampments…Governor Newsom issued his own executive order…urging cities to address encampments with “urgency and dignity.”

Here’s the governor at an event earlier this fall…

Newsom: “There is no compassion in allowing people to suffer the indignity of living in an encampment for years and years (00:06).”

In recent months, more than two-dozen California cities and counties have introduced or passed new ordinances to punish people for camping.

President-elect Trump has also advocated for encampment clearing.

Trump: “There is nothing compassionate about letting these individuals live in filth and squalor rather than getting them the help that they need. When I'm back in the White House, we will use every tool, lever and authority to get the homeless off our streets (00:16).”

Experts say…if Trump pushes these policies at the national level…especially if he offers federal funding for sweeps…it could spur California cities to crack down even harder.