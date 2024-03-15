Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 3/15/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Jennifer Turpin, one of the 13 siblings held prisoner in the home by their parents in southwest Riverside County, was recently honored for her resilience.

2. The Rialto firefighters who were fired after they refused to enter a nursing home to help a cardiac patient, have been reinstated to their jobs, with back pay.

3. Riverside County will not split its coroner’s office from the Sheriff’s Department, as critics had advocated.

4. And lastly, we remember Brian Nestande, a former assemblyman who was found dead in his Palm Desert home last week at age 60.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.