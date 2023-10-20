Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 10/20/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. An outside audit suggests the Riverside County registrar of voters who recently resigned may have made some mistakes in how she ran elections.

2. More than half of the Inland Empire’s population is Latino, but the ethnicity is seriously under-represented on local nonprofit boards.

3. And the owner of a Redlands motel that was converted to housing for the homeless has gone into default on its loan and the property could go into foreclosure.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.