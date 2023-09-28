Reports claim trucks tied to warehousing are fueling inequality in SoCal

The nonprofit Economic Roundtable has found online buying – and all the trucks and warehouses it requires – is fueling inequality.

The Roundtable’s Daniel Flaming estimates southern California communities will saddle a billion dollars in costs for roads, emergency services, and other public expenses from all the diesel truck traffic.

"There’s a heavy price that's paid by these neighborhoods for jobs that don't pay very much," said Flaming.

Warehouse workers typically earn about $25,000 a year while the biggest online shoppers usually make more than $150,000 a year.

Flaming hopes the reports will help communities make more informed decisions around warehouse development.

You can find the reports on the Economic Roundtable's website.

