Reports claim trucks tied to warehousing are fueling inequality in SoCal
Southern California communities could do more to address pollution and economic disparities tied to trucking and e-commerce.
That’s based on economic research released today.
The nonprofit Economic Roundtable has found online buying – and all the trucks and warehouses it requires – is fueling inequality.
The Roundtable’s Daniel Flaming estimates southern California communities will saddle a billion dollars in costs for roads, emergency services, and other public expenses from all the diesel truck traffic.
"There’s a heavy price that's paid by these neighborhoods for jobs that don't pay very much," said Flaming.
Warehouse workers typically earn about $25,000 a year while the biggest online shoppers usually make more than $150,000 a year.
Flaming hopes the reports will help communities make more informed decisions around warehouse development.
You can find the reports on the Economic Roundtable's website.