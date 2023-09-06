© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

San Bernardino Judge Halts Chino Valley School District's Parental Notification Policy

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published September 6, 2023 at 5:03 PM PDT
Superior Court of California, San Bernardino
Superior Court of California, San Bernardino

Judge Tom Garza ordered the Chino Valley school district to temporarily suspend the policy while a lawsuit filed by California’s attorney general progresses.

Brenda Walker is the president of Associated Chino Teachers. That's the teacher’s union that opposes notification. Walker says she’s relieved.

“We appreciate Attorney General Bonta’s swift action and we do appreciate the judge considering the safety and the well being of our students," said Walker.

A spokeswoman for the Chino Valley district said in an email staff will respect the ruling. It's the latest turn in a fight over LGBTQ issues between California officials and a handful of local school boards dominated by conservative majorities. Supporters of transgender notification policies day parents have a right to know how their child identifies at school.

News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument