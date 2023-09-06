San Bernardino Judge Halts Chino Valley School District's Parental Notification Policy

Judge Tom Garza ordered the Chino Valley school district to temporarily suspend the policy while a lawsuit filed by California’s attorney general progresses.

Brenda Walker is the president of Associated Chino Teachers. That's the teacher’s union that opposes notification. Walker says she’s relieved.

“We appreciate Attorney General Bonta’s swift action and we do appreciate the judge considering the safety and the well being of our students," said Walker.

A spokeswoman for the Chino Valley district said in an email staff will respect the ruling. It's the latest turn in a fight over LGBTQ issues between California officials and a handful of local school boards dominated by conservative majorities. Supporters of transgender notification policies day parents have a right to know how their child identifies at school.