Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 8/18/2023

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published August 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

  1. Once again, Inland Empire school boards are in the spotlight over their actions on conservative, Christian issues. Let’s catch up on some of the latest developments.
  2. San Bernardino is being sued by several disabled homeless people who were displaced from public parks in a city cleanup campaign.
  3. And another Inland city is considering whether to build a stadium and try to attract a minor league baseball team.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

