Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 8/18/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.



Once again, Inland Empire school boards are in the spotlight over their actions on conservative, Christian issues. Let’s catch up on some of the latest developments. San Bernardino is being sued by several disabled homeless people who were displaced from public parks in a city cleanup campaign. And another Inland city is considering whether to build a stadium and try to attract a minor league baseball team.

