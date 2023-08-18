Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 8/18/2023
- Once again, Inland Empire school boards are in the spotlight over their actions on conservative, Christian issues. Let’s catch up on some of the latest developments.
- San Bernardino is being sued by several disabled homeless people who were displaced from public parks in a city cleanup campaign.
- And another Inland city is considering whether to build a stadium and try to attract a minor league baseball team.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.