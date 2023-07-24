© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Donate
Temecula School Board Approves Book After Fight with Newsom

By Madison Aument
Published July 24, 2023 at 2:45 PM PDT
Friday's emergency meeting was called just days after the board failed to adopt a textbook because the supplemental material mentioned gay rights activist Harvey Milk.

In May, a board member and the board president called Milk a “pedophile,” a baseless claim. Now, the board has agreed to adopt the book— as long as Milk isn’t included.

Earlier this week, Governor Newsom announced a $1.5 million fine for the district if the board didn’t pick a book.

Board president Joseph Komrosky says the decision has nothing to do with the fine.

“Our kids need an education. They need curriculum. They need it,” said Komroksy.

The superintendent says they should have the books before the school year begins in mid-August.

Madison Aument
