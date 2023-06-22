Controversies at the Temecula School Board Continue

Jessica Greenwell: Hi, Madison.

Madison Aument: Hi, Jessica.

Jessica Greenwell: So what does this book say about Harvey Milk?

Madison Aument: Well, the book is called Social Studies alive. And the part about milk is for fourth graders. It's part of the California history curriculum. The mention of milk is in the online supplementary materials and it really isn't easy to find. You have to log into an online portal, search around and then you'll find a 450 word biography and a kind of video slideshow. Here we can take a listen.

“Harvey started the Castro village association to help gay business owners in 1974. Harvey organized the Castro Street Fair, the Castro Street Fair was very successful. It helps many gay owned businesses.”

The video and biography are basically the same. They talked about how Milk was the first openly gay man elected in California, and how he owned a camera shop in San Francisco, that he didn't like how gay business owners were treated. So that's how we got into politics.

Jessica Greenwell: So why did the board reject the textbook?

Madison Aument: Well, two of the board members called Milk a pedophile, Danny Gonzalez, a board member and the Board President, Joseph Komrosky, and, you know, it's a baseless claim. Calling gay men pedophiles— it's like this old trope, basically, just to demean them. But Gonzalez and Komorowski both said that they don't actually have anything against milk for being gay. The context around this is Gonzalez Komorowski, and another board member, Jennifer Wiersma, were all backed by a PAC that supports conservative and Christian values. And this Milk controversy is just one in a string of many controversial decisions. At their first meeting last December, they banned critical race theory, which isn't even taught in the district. And last week, they fired the superintendent and didn't give any real explanation. Komorowski sent in an email that they wanted new leadership. And Wiersma and Gonzalez didn't respond to me.

Jessica Greenwell: So what's the reaction been in Temecula?

Madison Aument: Well, many of the parents I've spoken with are upset, you know, the textbooks approved by the state and 47 teachers have reviewed it. It's been through a pilot in Temecula with like, 1000 students. The parents didn't complain…. that's what Alison Barclay, who is another board member said. Now parents just feel like the board isn't listening to them or teachers… like Donna Kronenfeld. Her kids are in the district and she's a teacher in Temecula.

Donna Kronenfeld: As teachers, we have a certain curriculum to uphold, remembering that we don't want to bring contention into our classroom. We took all of these things into consideration when choosing a curriculum that fit best for our classroom.

At a board meeting recently, I couldn't find any parents who were against the textbook, just community members who support the board, like Sonia Perez…

Sonia Perez: We newly elected the new school board members who have come behind the people because they are public servants and the people have spoken.

I think it's important to note that this fight to get LGBTQ topics out of classrooms and to ban LGBTQ books isn't just in Temecula, but it's happening across the country.

Jessica Greenwell: So what's next here?

Madison Aument: Well the board has to respond to the Attorney General today, and he wants to understand if rejecting this book is discrimination. California state law requires that local districts teach about the contributions of LGBTQ people. I wanted to know what the board is saying to the Attorney General but the board members who voted against the book didn't get back to me. Barclay, who voted for it, told me she's cooperating with the Attorney General's office and expects the other board members will do the same. Meanwhile, the Temecula district must provide textbooks in August under state law… and they could face a big fine if they don't. And the whole reason they're looking for a new textbook is because the one they have is out of print. And in the meantime, there's a recall underway for the three conservative board members. So there's a lot going on.

Jessica Greenwell: Well, thank you for your reporting and for putting this in context Madison.

Madison Aument: Thanks, Jessica.