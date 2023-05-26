© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

New All-Electric Housing Development in Menifee Could Help Make Older Homes More Energy-Efficient

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published May 26, 2023 at 1:43 PM PDT
Exterior of a home in KB Homes new Shadow Mountain development.
Madison Aument
/
Exterior of a home in KB Homes new Shadow Mountain development.

The some 200 houses in KB Home’s new Shadow Mountain neighborhood are built to maximize energy and reduce emissions.

There are no gas lines in the community.

Solar panels charge batteries that can in turn power the house when there’s stress on California’s power grid.

There are also simple things, like energy-efficient insulated windows.

“We can learn from how these windows are applied, for example, so that we can go in and figure out how to retrofit windows," said Ram Narayanamurthy, who is with the Department of Energy.

He says the idea is to determine how best to adapt new innovations to older homes to help make them more resilient as California’s climate changes.

News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument