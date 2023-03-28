© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Prison Company Sued for Alleged Misuse of Toxic Chemical in Adelanto Detention Center

KVCR
March 28, 2023
PilarGonzales.jpg
Madison Aument
/
Pilar Gonzalez Morales at a press conference for the Shutdown Adelanto Coalition at the George E. Brown, Jr. Federal Courthouse in Downtown Riverside.

The lawsuit claims that employees of the GEO Group ignored the directions on a toxic cleaning chemical. It’s meant to disinfect surfaces.

The suit says, when the pandemic began, GEO employees sprayed it in the air at least every thirty minutes— daily for months.

The seven plaintiffs say they got bloody noses and headaches and now suffer from chronic health problems.

“We hope that the Court will hold the GEO Group accountable for its negligence, abuses and lies, ” said Pilar Morales Gonzales, an attorney with the Social Justice Legal Foundation that’s suing.

In 2021, the Environmental Protection Agency warned the GEO Group that spraying the chemical violates federal law. In an emailed statement, the GEO Group said the allegations are false and politically motivated.

