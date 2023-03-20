Carlos Alcaraz Regains World No. 1 Ranking After Indian Wells Win

On Sunday, tennis phenom and rising superstar Carlos Alcaraz defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev for his first BNP Paribas Open title.

With the straight sets win, Alcaraz reclaims the world No.1 ranking after becoming the youngest man to reach the top spot in last year's US Open win.

Alcaraz now replaces former No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who was denied entry into the tournament and the United States due to his withstanding decision to be unvaccinated against COVID-19.

En route to becoming the popular tennis champion of Southern California, Alcaraz put on a dominant display and performance. The spaniard would go on to hit 19 winners and become the first man to win the tournament without dropping a set, joining the likes of Roger Federer as the only players to do it.

At 19 years of age, Alcaraz will look to continue his success at the Miami Open and defend his title, to remain world No. 1 ahead of Djokovic.

Tennis fans can watch Alcaraz begin his campaign for the Sunshine double Friday in the Round of 64.