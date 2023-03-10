© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Rainfall In Mountain Communities Could Lead to Minor Flooding

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published March 10, 2023 at 1:05 PM PST
Forecasters predict as much as an inch and a half of rain could fall in San Bernardino’s mountain communities by Saturday morning.

Samantha Connelly, who’s a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says the snowpack is deep enough to absorb the rain.

But she says there’s some concern for areas where snow has been removed.

Connelly says the tall snow berms that plows created along roadsides could channel rainwater downhill.

“There will be some water flowing across roads, people's driveways, potentially into people's homes, depending on the orientation of their house to their driveway,” said Connelly.

The county has set up several sites for mountain residents to pick up sandbags.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency for California…which unlocks federal funds for 35 counties, including San Bernardino.

San Bernardino County is also offering reimbursements up to $500 for snow removal on private property. Residents affected by the snowstorm can apply for reimbursement of snow removal performed from Feb. 22 to May 1, 2023.

