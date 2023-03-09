Rainfall Expected in San Bernardino Mountains Regions

The rain is expected to continue through much of the day on Friday.

Brian Adams, who’s a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in San Diego, says Crestline, Lake Arrowhead and Running Springs could get as much as an inch and a half of rain.

He says the main concern is rain falling onto the snowpack because when snow absorbs rain, it weighs more.

“It's going to be a much heavier snowpack sitting on rooftops that may not necessarily be equipped to handle it," said Adams.

San Bernardino County officials recommend people try to remove snow from their roofs, if it’s possible to do so safely.

Residents continue to struggle with the sheer amount of snow.

The County has offered to reimburse people five hundred dollars for snow removal.