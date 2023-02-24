Spring Training Camp Arrives Ahead of Baseball Season

Baseball is finally back, which means spring training is in full effect. Though players have already reported to their respective training camps, the first set of exhibition games is set to start February 24 and last until March 28.

All teams will be competing in the Arizona Cactus League and Florida Grapefruit League. The games will take place at a variety of different ballparks spread throughout the two states.

With a new season comes new rules. The MLB have announced some major rule changes that will start being implemented as early as training camp.

Bases will be increased from 15 to 18 inches, giving the runner more room to hang on when they slide and a safer landing that should limit the amount of non-contact injuries.

Another rule that fans may notice more clearly, is the speeding up of the pitch clock. Pitchers will now only receive 15 seconds to gather themselves and start their delivery motion after the ball is thrown back from the catcher.

For many players, this significant change will be challenging and take some time to get used to, but the league's desire to make one of the slowest played sports faster will hopefully increase fan attendance and result in fewer delays of game.

Fans from Northern and Southern California who support the The Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics and San Diego Padres, will be able to find spring training tickets here on the MLB website.

The regular season will begin two days after training camp ends on March 30.

