Norco High School Legend Gary Campbell Dies at 79

Former Norco High School football coach Gary Campbell passed away Friday, Feb. 10, at the age of 79.

During his 34-year tenure, Campbell transformed and led the program to three Southern Section Championships and won a total of 276 games as head coach of the Cougars.

After his death sent shockwaves throughout the Norco community, former players of Campbell's had a chance to reflect on his impact and legacy.

“I feel super blessed to have been coached by him, and I could never repay him for the impact he has had throughout my life," said Pat Harlow from the class of 1988.

“Norco is not Norco without Gary Campbell. His legacy has lived on through his former players and students and will continue to do so.”

Campbell's 34-year reign is one of the longest in the history of the CIF Southern Section. The only Inland football coach to have more career wins than him is Dick Bruich, who accumulated 292 wins at Fontana and Kaiser High School.

Campbell would go on to retire after the 2003 season and build a ranch house in Payson, Arizona. His death was announced by the school Saturday afternoon.