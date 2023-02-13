© 2023 91.9 KVCR

News

Mahomes Extends California Visit with Disneyland Appearance

KVCR | By Dean Anagnostopoulos
Published February 13, 2023 at 12:12 PM PST
After a three year break, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions once again.

In an electrifying atmosphere, fresh off of winning his second MVP, Patrick Mahomes rallied his team in a comeback effort to knock off Jalen Hurts and The Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

At the end of the game, camera crews caught Mahomes shouting “I'm going to Disneyland” as confetti covered the field.

The slogan stands as a Disney tradition stemming from 1987, that features the Super Bowl MVP in a commercial saying the phrase and celebrating the victory after the game.

Mahomes now joins a long and accomplished list of the NFL’s best players who have participated in the timeless Super Bowl tradition.

Today, fans all over the world will be able to follow Mahomes when he travels the Disneyland park in a celebration parade route that starts at 1:30 pm.

Mahomes and Hurts made history Sunday as the first black starting quarterbacks to face off in a Super Bowl.

Dean Anagnostopoulos
Dean is a graduate of Loyola Marymount University and majored in Broadcast Journalism. He is an avid sports fan and his favorite teams are the Milwaukee Bucks and Cincinnati Bengals. On his free time, Dean loves spending time with his four siblings and helping out at his family owned business called Donut Town Highland. Dean hopes to become a sports agent and represent some of his favorite athletes.
