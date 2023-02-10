San Bernardino Girl Gifted Opportunity of a Lifetime

A San Bernardino girl's wish of going to the Super Bowl has come true. 21-year-old Kellirae Cox, who attended the California School for the Deaf in Riverside has been diagnosed and is battling a terminal illness.

This past week she was surprised with Super Bowl tickets by The Dream Foundation, an organization for terminally-ill adults.

When asked about the unique opportunity, Cox expressed her excitement and gratitude.

“This means so much to me,” Cox said in sign language. “I have all the support, it feels like a fantasy really."

Cox attended the school since she was 3 years old and was a member of the cheerleading team.

Cox and her family will arrive in Phoenix on Saturday, where they will attend the Super Bowl Experience and participate in the event activities.

Super Bowl 57 will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff starts at 3:30 pm on Sunday.