© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Lake Cahuilla Regional Park hosts Veterans for Trout Derby

KVCR | By Dean Anagnostopoulos
Published February 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM PST
2nd Veterans Fishing Day Trout Derby at Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park 2.18.23.jpg

Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park Fishing Derby, will be hosted by the Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District and Supervisor Perez's Fourth District Veterans Cabinet.

Lake Cahuilla Regional Park is located in the La Quinta section of Palm Springs and is known for its dry and desert climate.

The derby event is a skilled competition, that is open to the public and requires all participants to have a state fishing license over the age of 16.

Registration to participate in the event can be found onsite at the derby location before, or on the day of the competition. A day pass fishing permit wristband is also mandatory for all guests.

Derby goers will be able to enter the gates at 6:15 am to set up and prepare for the competition that starts at 7.

If you are a veteran and served in the military there will be no fee to participate.

All non-veterans will be required to pay a ten dollar admission fee, as well as a five dollar tournament fee.

The derby will be judged based on the length of trout caught and all winners and prizes of the event will be announced at noon.

News
Dean Anagnostopoulos
Dean is a graduate of Loyola Marymount University and majored in Broadcast Journalism. He is an avid sports fan and his favorite teams are the Milwaukee Bucks and Cincinnati Bengals. On his free time, Dean loves spending time with his four siblings and helping out at his family owned business called Donut Town Highland. Dean hopes to become a sports agent and represent some of his favorite athletes.
See stories by Dean Anagnostopoulos