Lake Cahuilla Regional Park hosts Veterans for Trout Derby

Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park Fishing Derby, will be hosted by the Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District and Supervisor Perez's Fourth District Veterans Cabinet.

Lake Cahuilla Regional Park is located in the La Quinta section of Palm Springs and is known for its dry and desert climate.

The derby event is a skilled competition, that is open to the public and requires all participants to have a state fishing license over the age of 16.

Registration to participate in the event can be found onsite at the derby location before, or on the day of the competition. A day pass fishing permit wristband is also mandatory for all guests.

Derby goers will be able to enter the gates at 6:15 am to set up and prepare for the competition that starts at 7.

If you are a veteran and served in the military there will be no fee to participate.

All non-veterans will be required to pay a ten dollar admission fee, as well as a five dollar tournament fee.

The derby will be judged based on the length of trout caught and all winners and prizes of the event will be announced at noon.