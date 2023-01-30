© 2023 91.9 KVCR

News

Bipartisan Cost-Share Accountability Act Passes House of Representatives

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published January 30, 2023
Rep. Jay Obernolte

Inland Empire Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-CA) introduced the Cost-Share Accountability Act on Jan. 12 with his colleague, Rep. Bill Foster (D-IL). The bill passed the House of Representatives unanimously on Monday.

The bill would enhance the Department of Energy’s accountability to Congress and the public when awarding grant-funding and waiving cost-sharing requirements. If signed into law, the Department of Energy would be required to submit quarterly reports to Congress on its use of its authority to modify or bypass the statutory cost-sharing requirement.

The bill now awaits a vote in the Senate.

