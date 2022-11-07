Riverside County Celebrates Historic Day for Adoptions

Last Saturday, the Riverside Superior Court and the Department of Public Social Services hosted the 14th annual Adoption Finalization Day. 50 families legally adopted 82 children.

County officials said the number of children adopted at the event was historic. The county completes between 300 to 700 adoptions every year.

November is National Adoption Month. Communities across the state promote adoption and permanency awareness, with the goal of drawing attention to the needs of children in foster care waiting to be adopted.

For more information on adopting and fostering in Riverside County, call 1-800-665-KIDS or visit www.heartgalleryriverside.org.