© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
News

Loma Linda University Hosts Virtual Ribbon Cutting for New Medical Campus

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published August 6, 2021 at 4:03 PM PDT
51267343612_8ae6ea449a_k.jpg
Benjamin Benschneider
/
Loma Linda University Medical Center

Loma Linda University Health hosted a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, August 6th, to celebrate the grand opening of its new Dennis and Carol Troesh Medical Campus.

The Campus is named after a Riverside couple who donated $100 million to the project back in 2014.

The brand-new facility will include 20 new operating rooms, standalone emergency departments for adults and children, and private patient rooms.

On their website, the university says the new facilities will provide patients with new services, more access to care, state of the art technology, and allow them to continue to lead the region in healthcare.

You can learn more about the facility at LLUH.org.

Tags

NewsLoma Linda Univeristy HealthIE hospitals
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA.
See stories by Jonathan Linden