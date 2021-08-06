Loma Linda University Hosts Virtual Ribbon Cutting for New Medical Campus

Loma Linda University Health hosted a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, August 6th, to celebrate the grand opening of its new Dennis and Carol Troesh Medical Campus.

The Campus is named after a Riverside couple who donated $100 million to the project back in 2014.

The brand-new facility will include 20 new operating rooms, standalone emergency departments for adults and children, and private patient rooms.

On their website, the university says the new facilities will provide patients with new services, more access to care, state of the art technology, and allow them to continue to lead the region in healthcare.

You can learn more about the facility at LLUH.org.

