Open your Heart to KVCR
KVCR invites you to show your love on Valentines Day with a message to someone special. Donations are welcome too! Love messages will be read on the air February 14th. So open your heart and your wallet, and show your love on Valentines Day!
KVCR receives a majority of its operating funds from individuals, people like you, who are committed to bringing cultural, educational, and informational programs to the Inland Southern California.
From Sarina in Colton
HAPPY VALENTINES DAY TO MY HANDSOME MAN JONATHAN LOPEZ. IM GRATEFUL TO HAVE SUCH A KINDHEARTED, CARING, DEVOTED, & SOLID LOVING MAN IN MY LIFE. I'M THANKFUL TO CELEBRATE ANOTHER YEAR OF UNCONDITIONAL LOVE WITH YOU. YOURS TRULY, FOREVER, SARINA
From LuAnna in Bloomington
In a world where Valentine’s Day is celebrated and commercialized by so many, I give you, Dr. Ben Jauregui, Me. My love is yours. My heart melts when I hear your voice. Simply holding your hand, makes me smile. Wishing you many more Valentines days. And Cheers to us and our wonderful family.
From Val in Palm Springs
Tyler, from the moment we met in 2013, I knew our love was something special. Almost 12 years together, 7 of them married, we've faced everything life has thrown at us. You are my rock, my best friend, and my greatest love. I’m so proud of all you’ve accomplished, and I can’t wait for many more Valentine’s Days with you. Here’s to the love we’ve built and the many years ahead. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love. Forever yours, Val.
From Justin in Chino
To my wonderful girlfriend Sarai, thank you for the best 7 years together! We have grown so much from being shy teenagers in high school to blossoming in our careers! I love you with all that I have and I look forward to celebrating this special day with you. Sending love this Valentines day to my Mom Cathy and my Grandma Jenny! I love you both so much! Thank your for your selflessness and all that you do for our family!
From Vanessa In Chino
To my Pomona Catholic besties of nearly 30 years, Monique and Regina, feliz dia de amor y amistad. Our friendship fills my heart with happiness, especially all of the laughter-it has nourished the soul. To all of my sweethearts, Tony, Mammas, Mom, Nina and the entire Wiarco familia: Happy Valentine's Day my loves, you all mean the world to me.
From Angela in Colton
My Message of Love💕 is the many Loves in my Life, Happy Valentine's Day! To All my Family and Friends Love and to All my friends Senator Eloise Gomez Reyes and Frank Reyes and the Team KVCR. I Love you All! Thank You for FOREVER showing the Love and support you have shown to me over the years!! always I am truly blessed ❤️💕❣️
T from Riverside
My dearest lovebucket, There is no one I’d rather spend my time with than you. I cherish our every minute together. You make me laugh like no one else could. You’re the most thoughtful person I know. You’re an amazing cook and I love chef-ing with you. I know you’ll always pick me up when I fall and hurt myself. Thanks for doing so much to make things great for us. And thanks for loving such a weirdo. Our son & I couldn’t ask for a better cat dad. We love you so much BP! Life is better with you!
Jennifer from San Bernardino
To my amazing husband Dave: thank you for being the best partner, friend, concert buddy, supporter, cheerleader, co-parent, and grandparent ever. I am so glad we are in this crazy adventure together, and still going strong after forty years. I am sending you all my loved today and every day to come. Love, Jennifer.
Mike from San Bernardino and Leo from Redlands
Mike: To my loving wife, SandyYou are, and always will be, the love of my life. I’ve loved you from the moment I saw you. And that love has only grown stronger over the years.Happy Valentine’s Day, my love.I love you,I love you,I love you! Leo: To my love of 33 years…You are my heart, my rock, and my greatest blessing. Through you, I’ve gained a beautiful family, and now, as grandparents, we share an even deeper love.Every moment with you is a gift, and I cherish this journey we’re on together.Wishing you a Valentine’s Day as beautiful and full of love as you are. Forever yours, Leo
From Michelle in San Bernardino and Ben in San Bernardino
Michelle: Al thanks for being an awesome husband & father! And for letting me be me and encouraging my interests & adventures! I definitely married the right man! Love you lots! Ben: Sending love to my wife Beverly, my cats DiGiorno and Celeste. (Our cats are named after frozen pizzas), and my public radio station KVCR-FM.
From Krystal in Fontana, Yesica in San Bernardino, and Dolores in Chino
Krystal: Five years ago, my husband and I we got married on Valentine’s Day and I just wanted to say thank you for always supporting me. God bless you and happy anniversary. It’s five years and I’m 32. I got to San Bernardino Valley community college and thank you to the whole history department in history club love you guys And Mr. Gomez And love Mecha club. Yesica: Happy Valentine's day to my husband and kids Alex and Alysa. Today and always you guys are my favorite people and I love you with all my heart! Dolores: I want to send my love to my 6 children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and friends on this day of love. Lovingly Dolores
From Sarai in Riverside, Joy in Yucaipa and Vanessa in Chino
Sarai: To my valentine, Justin, I so lucky to have you as a fun, loving, supportive boyfriend! You are my rock and you make me smile every day! I love you so much goose! Sending you love and kisses this Valentine’s Day and always your girl, Sara. Joy: Bill , I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you. I will always and forever love you. Vanessa: Happy Valentine's Day to my mom, Vanessa Wiarco, and my grandmother, Dolores Wiarco! Hope your day is filled with love and light!
From Benny in Pomona and Steven in Redlands
Benny: Happy Valentine’s Day, Gloria Ayala! There’s no one else I’d rather share laughter, adventure, and endless fair food with. This year, I can’t wait to take you to the LA County Fair—to make new memories, enjoy the magic, and celebrate us. From the rides to the sweetest treats, every moment is better with you by my side. I love you, and I can’t wait for our fair date! #FairytaleLove Steven: Happy Valentines Day to the most wonderful person that I know. Your love and understanding never cease to amaze me. Happy Valentines Em, I love you.