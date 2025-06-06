Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 6/6/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. UC Riverside has a new chancellor for the first time in a dozen years. Who is it?

2. The Inland Empire Job Corps center has closed due to Trump Administration pausing funding.

3. Speaking of the Trump Administration, it has accused both Riverside and San Bernardino counties of being sanctuary jurisdictions.

4. And lastly today, you have some updates for us on stories we’ve talked about recently.

