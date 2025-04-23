More than a dozen day laborers detained by immigration officials outside of Pomona Home Depot

EDITORIAL NOTE: This story has been updated with a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Immigrant rights groups say more than a dozen people were arrested by immigration officials on Tuesday morning at a Home Depot in Pomona.

Around noon, people gathered outside of the store on Towne Avenue for a press conference where witnesses say immigration officers arrested 15 to 20 day laborers (jornaleros in Spanish) around 8:30 a.m.

Carlos, a day laborer who arrived on scene as the operation unfolded, fought back tears as he shared with the media what he witnessed. He only gave the media his first name out of concern for his safety.

“We’re human beings who are here looking for work to make ends meet for ourselves and our families,” said Carlos through an interpreter. “There’s people here that are trying to live an honorable life.”

Videos obtained by KVCR show border patrol vehicles and agents near the parking lot of the store. Immigration advocates with Pomona Economic Opportunity Center (PEOC), the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice and the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON) initially shared that Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was involved in the operation. They also alleged that management at the Home Depot were aware of the situation.

“This government should be uplifting jornaleros because they're workers, and instead, they're criminalizing them,” said Alexis Teodoro, worker rights director with PEOC. “That’s not just morally wrong, it goes against the economy, and now we see that it has to do more with racism.”

A spokesperson for ICE said in a statement, “Due to our operational tempo and the increased interest in our agency, we are not able to research and respond to rumors or specifics of routine daily operations for ICE.”

However, the spokesperson later confirmed that ICE was not involved in the Pomona operation.

Border Patrol confirmed in a statement Wednesday that agents did conduct an operation that targeted an undocumented person with an active arrest warrant.

"During the operation, nine additional illegal aliens were encountered and taken into custody," said Hilton Beckham, a spokesperson for U.S Customs and Border Protection. "Several of those apprehended had prior charges, including child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, immigration violations, and DUI.”

Meanwhile, the Pomona Police Department emphasized that it does not participate in immigration enforcement. “Our department had no prior knowledge of the ICE/Border Patrol operation that occurred today,” the department shared on social media.

Home Depot management did not respond to requests for comment.

Immigrant rights groups say they are working to gather more information about the day laborers who were detained. Supervisor Hilda Solis, who represents Pomona as L.A. County’s First District Supervisor, said in a statement that she has directed the county’s Office of Immigrant Affairs to offer support.

“I want to reaffirm my unwavering commitment to ensuring that all residents, regardless of their immigration status, are aware of and can exercise their constitutional rights,” Solis said.

