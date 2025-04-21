Economics IE: April 21

Madison Aument

For 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Madison Aument. This is Economics IE.

Each month, IEGO a nonprofit focused on economic growth in the Inland Empire, publishes the IE Labor Market Pulse. The newsletter analyzes monthly employment data to give readers insight into the region’s labor market.

Today, I’m speaking with Matt Mena, Executive Director of IEGO, about last month’s job numbers.

So I just want to start with the basics—what is the labor market data telling us for March?

Matt Mena

March was really a mixed bag. Our unemployment rate dipped slightly, which is good news—it went from 5.1% last month to 5% this month. We also saw growth in the labor force—about 16,000 more people.

But at the same time, we lost about 1,600 jobs across all major industries. So even though more people are entering the workforce, we're seeing a decline in available jobs. It points to a shift in where people are working and how they're working.

Madison Aument

How do those job losses affect the region’s economy moving forward?

Matt Mena

It might seem alarming at first glance, but it’s not necessarily a sign we're headed in the wrong direction. What we’re really seeing is a realignment in the regional economy.

For example, transportation, warehousing, and utilities—sectors that have traditionally provided strong employment here—are down 4,200 jobs for the third month in a row. But at the same time, we’re seeing job growth in sectors like government and healthcare, which together added over 4,000 jobs in March. So while some sectors are slowing, others are picking up.

Madison Aument

Is there a specific reason we’re seeing that shift from one sector to another?

Matt Mena

Partly, it's because we’ve consistently seen investment in sectors like healthcare and government. But we also have to remember we're not isolated here. The Inland Empire is part of a global economy, and we’re affected by things like tariffs and international trade slowdowns.

That’s why we're working to stay ahead of these shifts. IE GO is co-leading a statewide initiative with the Inland Empire Labor Institute called California Jobs First, which is all about helping our economy pivot and plan for the future.

Madison Aument

What economic indicators should we be watching going forward?

Matt Mena

One big one is logistics. Because it's such a major part of our economy, we need to keep an eye on whether the slowdown is temporary or seasonal—especially as we move out of the post-holiday period.

Another key area is workforce development. Are our programs aligned with what the labor market needs? Are we creating pathways for people—like helping a laid-off warehouse worker train to become an EMT, or connecting a recent college graduate to a career in local government?

These indicators help us plan, because the data we look at reflects past months. The goal is to use that information to shape what comes next.

Madison Aument

Thank you so much.

Matt Mena

Awesome, thank you.

Madison Aument

You can find this segment and a link to the IE Labor Market Pulse at kvcrnews.org.