Chino Valley School Board to File Complaints Against State Over Transgender Athletes

The school board in Chino Valley voted Thursday to file complaints against the state and Governor Gavin Newsom. The school board president says the governor isn’t following Title IX— a federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in education.

The complaint against Newsom says he’s violating Title IX by allowing transgender students to participate on sports teams consistent with their gender identity. And the one against California alleges it’s infringing on so-called parental rights due to its ban on transgender notification policies.

Board President Sonja Shaw… who is a Conservative Christian… has drawn attention for pushing controversial policies like transgender notification. She said the complaints are a last resort.

"There's only so much we could do at the local level, because they keep writing laws to stop us from doing the right thing with that," Shaw said from the dais.

Shaw said state laws have forced the board to find loopholes to pass their policies.

Meanwhile, opponents of the board like Naomi Minogue with the Chino Valley Defenders of Public Education say the board needs to focus on issues like teacher retention, student safety and school infrastructure.

"Those are all issues that are in real time, and those are the issues that are happening now, and the focus is not on any of those things," said Minogue.

The board also passed a resolution to "support fairness in girls' sports" and call on CIF to stop allowing transgender students to participate in girls' sports.

