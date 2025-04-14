© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Inland Empire activists join nationwide "Hands Off" protest

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published April 8, 2025 at 3:18 PM PDT
Congresswoman Norma Torres at "Hands Off" Protest in Rancho Cucamonga.
Marysol Ibarra
Congresswoman

Over 1,000 people rallied in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, as part of a nationwide protest against the Trump administration.

The “Hands Off!” protests were in response to a number of the Trump administration's policies.

Melissa Follstad is a leader with Indivisible IE. She says she’s concerned over the administration’s policies on LGBTQ+ youth.

“There are kids all over the country right now that are feeling directly attacked by what is going on because there's an increase in the number of policies or the number of proposals, proposed bills, legislation that are attacking their existence and their right to live. And, you know, I personally would love to see every single one of those kids survive to adulthood.”

Representatives Judy Chu and Norma Torres also attended and stated they would push back against Trump’s policies.
