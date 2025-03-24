© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Cal Fire releases updated wildfire risk maps for Southern California

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published March 24, 2025 at 7:25 PM PDT
Today CalFire, for the first time in more than a decade, released new maps for Southern California. The maps show where wildfires are likely to take place in the future.
CalFire
There are three levels of fire zone hazards on the maps: moderate, high and very high.

Daniel Berlant, who's with Cal Fire, says when they created the maps they accounted for topography, fire risk history and vegetation.

"We really have incorporated the latest science, the latest technology, to more accurately depict the level of hazard that exists across California into these maps," said Berlant.

Swaths of the Inland Empire are designated as high and very high risk zones.

Chris Prater, with San Bernardino County Fire, says they can mitigate risk by creating more breaks in areas with a lot of fuel.

He says people who live in high risk areas can prepare, too.

"Like having non combustible roofs, dual pane windows and if possible, zone zero clearance, which is clearance of any combustible within five feet of the structures," Prater said.

View the new fire hazard maps Cal Fire’s website.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
