Protesters rally in Palm Springs to defend Chuckwalla National Monument

Protesters rallied in Palm Springs on Saturday to oppose the Trump Administration’s plans to rescind Chuckwalla’s status as a national monument.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that reversed several Biden-era actions. Chuckwalla was not mentioned in the executive order, but a White House fact sheet initially called for terminating nearly a million acres of national monument land “that lock up vast amounts of land from economic development and energy production."

The language around monuments was eventually removed , but conservationists are still confused and frustrated by the Trump administration’s actions.

Krystian Lahage, public policy officer with the Mojave Desert Land Trust, said the rally was nonpartisan and an opportunity to use the announcement as a teaching moment.

“We’re taking that opportunity of the confusion to really demonstrate how much people care about Chuckwalla, how much of the community came together to support it,” said Lahage. “That extends to all of our public lands across the nation.”

Lahage also says Chuckwalla is a critical habitat for many endangered species like the desert tortoise and needs to be defended.

Anthony Victoria / KVCR Nick Graver, a community activist, leads chants at a rally for the Chuckwalla National Monument in Palm Springs on Saturday, March 22, 2025

Gilberto Salas from Oregon, who visits Joshua Tree National Park every year, agrees with Lahage. He says lawmakers should prioritize conserving public lands.

“If they need them and they want to see them being protected, both sides should understand that it's something we want to see for our kids in the future,” he said.

Former President Joe Biden designated Chuckwalla National Monument in January, protecting more than 624,000 acres of desert in the Coachella Valley, south of Joshua Tree National Park. Tribal nations, along with state and federal lawmakers and conservation groups, had long advocated for the designation. However, some local cities, including Blythe, opposed it and hope President Trump reduces its size.

Republican Assemblymember Greg Wallis said in a statement last week that safeguarding Chuckwalla is good for the economy.

“I hope the Trump administration doesn't alter Chuckwalla National Monument,” reads his statement. “Chuckwalla is extremely popular across the political spectrum and was advocated for by a large, bipartisan coalition.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Congressman Raul Ruiz told KVCR in a statement that he will “fight like hell” to defend the monument.

“As of now, no decision has been made regarding the Chuckwalla National Monument,” said Ruiz in his statement. “We are working hard to gain clarity.”

This story includes reporting from NPR and City News Service

