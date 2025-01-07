Chuckwalla becomes a national monument. What’s next for the protected land

Southern California has a new national monument.

President Joe Biden officially designated the Chuckwalla National Monument on Tuesday, protecting more than 600,000 acres of land and several endangered species of plants and animals.

About the new monument

The designation, which covers more than 624,000 acres of Southern California’s desert just south of Joshua Tree National Park, has been a long time coming for at least half a dozen tribal nations and state leaders.

The national monument includes the homelands of the Iviatim, Nüwü, Pipa Aha Macav, Kwatsáan, and Maara’yam peoples (Cahuilla, Chemehuevi, Mojave, Quechan, and Serrano nations), according to Senator Alex Padilla’s office.

Area highlighted in red shows location of Chuckwalla National Monument.

The Chuckwalla National Monument will help preserve Indigenous spiritual and cultural values tied to the land. The designation also protects millions of migratory birds, desert tortoises, bighorn sheep, and other at-risk species. And of course its namesake, the Chuckwalla lizards.

What tribal leaders say

Joseph Mirelez, chairman of the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians, said that Chuckwalla is a sacred historical and ancestral site that’s home to creation stories, burial grounds, and tribal artifacts.

“ That was where our trails led, and that's how we always figured out how to get home was all the trails that were there within the area of the Chuckwalla National Monument,” he said in an interview. “So, to be able to continue to have those trails, and have that sacred site be a beacon for us to remind us of where we're grounded, is a huge significance to the tribe.”

“ We can only pass on so many stories verbally, but when you see what actually is out in the area, then it makes it more real,” he said. “ And we're happy to say that we're at this reality.”

The Tribal Council of the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe said in a statement that the protection of the monument brings the Quechan people an overwhelming sense of peace and joy.

“This national monument designation cements into history our solidarity and collective vision for our peoples,” they said in a statement. “The essence of who we are lies in the landscapes of Chuckwalla and Avi Kwa Ame. Every trail, every living being, and every story in these places is connected to a rich history and heritage that runs in our DNA. That is why we look forward to the day when we can celebrate adding the proposed Kw’tsán National Monument for protection as well.”

Erica Schenk, chairwoman of the Cahuilla Band of Indians, said in a statement that they strongly applaud the designation.

“The area includes village sites, camps, quarries, food processing sites, power places, trails, glyphs, and story and song locations, all of which are evidence of the Cahuilla peoples’ and other Tribes’ close and spiritual relationship to these desert lands,” Schenk said in a statement.

Southern California tribes have been working towards this designation for decades. And Mirelez said they hope the monument will help visitors, and future generations, connect with their history and traditions.

A grassroots effort

Damian Dovarganes

/ AP A sign is set up ahead of a planned visit Tuesday by President Joe Biden that was canceled due to dangerous wind conditions in Southern California.

Congressman Raul Ruiz, who represents the area, said that the monument will benefit the surrounding communities who helped push for the protections.

“ This was a grassroots community effort,” Ruiz said, noting that the monument will be free to visit.

For Ruiz, who grew up in a Coachella trailer park on the western boundary of the newly designated monument, the creation of the monument is also a model for balancing renewable energy expansion and conservation.

“ We have proven through this effort that you can have a win win win win win situation,” he said with a laugh. “ So we're very hopeful.”

Senator Padilla called the designation critical for California’s climate goals. He also sees a potential to boost the local economy.

“People are attracted to experience the outdoors … so preserving and protecting these areas for the sake of biodiversity, but also for visitors and for tourism creates a great economic opportunity,” Padilla said in an interview.

Senator Adam Schiff said in a statement that the designation is a victory for conservation, climate resilience, and access to nature.

“I am glad these lands will now be protected for generations to come,” Schiff said.

What those who oppose it say

But not everyone is on board.

Joseph DeConinck, mayor of Blythe, has concerns about access and the size of the monument, which he said in an interview were not addressed by Padilla or Ruiz.

“They keep saying it's going to benefit, benefit, but it's going to have some issues here in Blythe,” he said. “And our concern was, why is it so big? Why [does it] needs so much area? And if they need it, keep it over there by Coachella.”

Johnny Rodriguez, vice mayor of Blythe, said that the monument's creation will impact clean energy development plans.

“We’re not anti-monument,” he said. “We just don’t like the boundaries that are being forced on us.”

What’s next

Biden’s designation is a significant step, but questions remain, including about how the land will be managed.

Ruiz, who represents Imperial County as well as parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, perviously said at a news conference in September 2023 that the monument would be co-managed with tribes. He also said the land would be open for hiking, camping, and off-roading.

National monuments can be overseen by the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Bureau of Land Management, among others, or co-managed by several agencies. Officials will need to decide what services and recreational activities will be available, for example.