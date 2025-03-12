San Bernardino Sheriff says reports of armed shooter at Loma Linda hospital were false

Reports of an armed shooter at Loma Linda Children’s hospital prompted a massive response from law enforcement on Wednesday evening. San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus says the report ended up being false.

Dicus said during a press conference that the incident appeared to be a swatting call. That’s the term coined by law enforcement when someone makes a false report about a serious crime.

Officers responded to the scene around 6 pm after receiving a call from a person who was hearing voices and experiencing a mental health breakdown. Dicus said the person shared they were armed with an AR-15 rifle and a bomb, which prompted law enforcement to quickly evacuate hundreds out of the hospital.

The Sheriff commended hospital staff for following active shooter protocols.

“It was very obvious that they've practiced and had these protocols,” he said. “They protected patients by barricading them and preventing a shooter from accessing them.”

The people evacuated were allowed back inside the hospital around 8 pm, after law enforcement confirmed there was no threat.

Raquel Reyes was evacuated along with family members. She says she felt distressed about leaving her sister, who’s a patient at the hospital, inside.

“I feel so bad because we were leaving, and I was leaving my loved one behind,” said Reyes. “It's like, ‘oh my God, how it's painful to see stuff like this.’ It's heartbreaking.”

Dicus says they’ve identified a possible suspect and are working to track them down.

“As you can see, the response of our allies tonight, we don't play,” said Dicus. “And if there is evidence and we can find you, you better watch your door, because we're going to be kicking it.”

A spokesperson for the hospital says normal operations will continue while the sheriff’s department investigates.

Madison Aument contributed to this story

