Pomona City Council finalizes details of a potential rent increase cap ordinance

The Pomona City Council passed a 5-2 vote on Monday to affirm an ordinance on rent control.

The decision was made based on a study presented to the council in August of last year.

If passed, the city would establish a rent cap program with 6% limit on yearly increase, as well as just cause eviction protections, mediation and a rental hearing officer.

Local activist groups say the decision wasn’t exactly what they wanted, but is a step in the right direction.

Yesenia Miranda-Meza, lead organizer for Pomona United for Stable Housing, shared her thoughts via Instagram after the meeting.

“It's not exactly what we want. You know, they're capping it at six percent, which is better than nothing and it's better than ten percent. But at the same time, we have work to do. We have a lot of work to do.”

The ordinance will be voted on in a future meeting.