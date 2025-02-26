UC Riverside workers launch second strike in three months

University of California workers from the AFSCME 1399 and UPTE/CWA 9119 unions launched a multi-day strike today after filing unfair labor practice charges against the UC system.

At UC Riverside, information technology, mental health and dining service workers picketed across campus. This marks the second strike in three months, as both unions accuse the university of failing to offer fair wages and bargaining in good faith.

The unions are seeking annual wage increases of over 8% for the next three years, a retroactive $25 minimum wage dating back to 2023 and improved health benefits. UPTE is pushing for enhanced career advancement opportunities, aiming to address staffing and retention issues.

Jesse Hernandez is a leader with AFSCME who has worked at UC Riverside as a cook for 25 years. He says the university is attempting to silence workers and is becoming frustrated with what he says are stalling tactics.

“We’ve asked them, ‘are you there to negotiate contracts?’ They say yes, but we find that over a year, it’s not the truth,” said Hernandez.

Alton Carswell, a behavioral health counselor at UCR and member of UPTE, says health care and research workers are striking against understaffing that he says impacts UCR’s students.

“We’re doing the heavy lifting of mental health labor,” said Carswell. “If we’re not fully charged up and supported, how are we supposed to be present for our students?”

The UC system, in turn, claims the unions are negotiating in bad faith. In a statement, the university said it's disappointed that both unions won’t negotiate and claims it has offered workers better wages and health benefits.

“While both AFSCME and UPTE may say they want UC to return to the table, the successful resolution of these contracts depends on their willingness to engage in productive bargaining,” reads the UC’s statement.

Gerrit Schut, a systems analyst in UCR’s Information Technology Solutions department, says he now pays $180 monthly for medication since the university raised health rates and specialty drug costs. He considers the university’s treatment of employees a “systemic” issue.

“They don't want to shell out the money that they should for wages, for health care, for benefits," said Schut. "And when we try to negotiate, they basically ignore us. Well, what's your negotiation team doing?”

UPTE Local 9119 is on strike through Friday, while AFSCME Local 3229 workers are on strike through tomorrow.

The UC says it will do everything possible to “ensure strike impacts on patients, students, faculty and staff are mitigated.”

