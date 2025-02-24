Fired Joshua Tree ranger speaks out

The Trump administration’s push to downsize the federal workforce reportedly includes six employees at Joshua Tree National Park. One ranger who was let go says she’s angry and worried about what will happen to the park.

The fired ranger spoke to KVCR on the condition we not use her name. She says she’s afraid it would jeopardize being rehired if her job is reinstated.

The ranger says the park was understaffed before the layoffs… and losing more rangers will make the park even more vulnerable.

“We've seen before during government shutdowns what's happened. Joshua trees being damaged, vegetation being harmed, people off roading through the park… I'm really afraid that's gonna happen again without us," said the fired ranger.

The Associated Press has reported that 50 National Park Service workers will be rehired, but it’s not clear if that includes staff at Joshua Tree. Park officials there did not respond to our questions in time for broadcast.

Business owners in the region worry the layoffs will drive tourists away and they’ll lose money.

