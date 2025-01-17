KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
1/17 KVCR Midday News: Riverside school board debates ban on trans athletes in girls’ sports
1. Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order this week to help get schools up and running quickly. But one psychologist suggests educators should take time to grieve. CalMatters.
2. Los Angeles County already has the biggest unhoused population in the stateAnd the LA fires are likely to make the region’s housing shortage even worse. CalMatters.
3. Riverside board doesn't pass trans athlete resolution. KVCR.