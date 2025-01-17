© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Garner Holt Productions is accepting donations for wildfire victims. Click here for more information.
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

1/17 KVCR Midday News: Riverside school board debates ban on trans athletes in girls’ sports

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published January 17, 2025 at 3:14 PM PST

1. Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order this week to help get schools up and running quickly. But one psychologist suggests educators should take time to grieve. CalMatters.

2. Los Angeles County already has the biggest unhoused population in the stateAnd the LA fires are likely to make the region’s housing shortage even worse. CalMatters.

3. Riverside board doesn't pass trans athlete resolution. KVCR.

