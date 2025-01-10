LA Wildfires: How people in the I.E. are helping, resources for offering help

As the Palisades and Eaton still rage in Los Angeles, some 5000 structures have burned and tens of thousands of people have been displaced. In the Inland Empire— just east of the fires— locals are organizing to get supplies to those in need.

People trickled into the parking lot of the Slow Bloom Coffee Co-op in Redlands on Friday afternoon. They were carrying things like dry goods, cases of water and clothes to donate to fire victims.

Miguel Del Angel brought a toiletries, cans of food and a bag of shoes. He said he wanted to do his part to help.

“Even if it's just one case of water, that's one extra case of water that's going to be going to people that need it right now,” said Del Angel.

Slow Bloom is taking the donations to All Power Books in Los Angeles. The bookstore will distribute the items to mutual aid organizations that will deliver the items directly to people affected by the fires.

Ryan Bermuda is a co-owner of Slow Bloom and helped organize the drive. He says they’re trying to deliver items the government is not.

“People who are trying to survive are banding together to take care of ourselves and actually get something accomplished,” he said.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that federal assistance is now available for Los Angeles wildfire survivors. The state has launched CA.gov/LAfires to support wildfire survivors with resources and information detailing how to apply for federal assistance.

Slow Bloom is accepting donations through Saturday evening and donating 100 percent of the proceeds from sales of retail coffee bags to relief efforts.

Here are a few other options for people in the Inland Empire who would like to donate:

Stronger Together Now IE is collecting donations from 9 to 12 p.m. on Saturday at 330 N D St Suite 506, San Bernardino. They’re asking for flashlights, batteries, nonperishables, toiletries, hygiene items, water, blankets and towels.

Mutual Aid Network of LA (MALAN) has compiled a list for evacuees and people who want to help

The Frugal Frigate is donating 20 percent of all sales on Saturday to Slow Bloom's donation drive. The bookstore is at 9 N 6th St, Redlands, CA 92373.

The Red Cross

World Central Kitchen

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation