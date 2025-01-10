Big Bear Offers Housing through Airbnb Program for LA Evacuees

LOS ANGELES (CITY NEWS SERVICE) - More than 1,000 homes in Big Bear Valley are available under a temporary housing program organized by Airbnb for Los Angeles residents displaced by the fires ravaging the region.

Airbnb has partnered with the nonprofit information and referral service 211 LA to connect people with a free place to stay. More information is available at 211la.org. Stays are discounted or completely free for guests, and are funded by Airbnb and home-sharing hosts.

Big Bear has been certified as an evacuation housing center as part of the program, according to Visit Big Bear CEO Travis Scott.

Temporary housing has been set up to assist evacuees and those who have lost their homes. Details are available at BigBear.com.

In addition to lodging assistance, Big Bear Mountain Resort is offering four $25 dining vouchers that can be used at any of Snow Summit or Bear Mountain's on-site eateries.

Vouchers are available for pick up at the Big Bear Visitor Center, located at 40824 Big Bear Blvd. in Big Bear Lake. Evacuees or displaced individuals must show proof of the lodging assistance reservation to pick up the dining vouchers.

"In the past, during incidents like the Line Fire, these communities extended their support to us by offering discounted lodging for evacuees," Scott said in a statement. "Now, it's our chance to reciprocate that generosity and demonstrate our solidarity as a community."

