KVCR Midday News: Infant found dead in San Bernardino and news from across CA

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published December 16, 2024 at 3:07 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Infant found dead in San Bernardino. Police continue to investigate. KVCR.

2. Californians are generally pessimistic about the future of the economy. CapRadio.

3. California regulators are enforcing an agreement with the state’s largest insurance companies that they hope will stem the insurance crisis. KQED

4. Environmental groups call for LA County power plant closure. California News Service.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
