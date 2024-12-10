Fontana High alum creates $58K fund to inspire civic pride

This holiday season, Fontana High School alum Jonathan Garcia is giving back to his community by committing $58,000 to establish a scholarship fund for students.

The 31-year-old tech worker, who helps companies like Reddit improve diversity, equity and inclusion, hopes the fund inspires students to embrace their roots.

Called the “I Don’t Lie Where I’m From” fund, it reflects Garcia’s desire to rewrite negative perceptions about Fontana.

“The name comes from a common experience that a lot of folks from Fontana have,” he explained.

Outsiders often overlook the city or only recognize it as being near LA, while some see it as dangerous, Garcia said.

“I think it furthers a narrative that this place is not important. And a while ago, I decided that I was going to stop doing that,” he said. “I was going to take the time to tell people where I was from and explain to people where that place is.”

Garcia, a 2011 graduate, says Fontana High played a critical role in his success.

“That high school invested in me, had my back, and propelled me to do great things,” he said. “I feel really great about returning the investment.”

Overcoming challenges to make a difference

Garcia’s former AVID teacher, Jo Sisk—now an assistant principal at Fontana High—recalls his resilience and determination during tough times.

“He is this incredible force of love and equity,” Sisk said. “He sees the challenges in our community and addresses them not just with words, but with action. He’s putting his money where his mouth is, and that is so important.”

After graduation, when Garcia’s family became temporarily homeless, Sisk helped him secure a job as an AVID tutor, a role he held for four years. While working, Garcia guided hundreds of low-income students toward college and earned his bachelor’s degree. He’s now pursuing a Master’s Degree at Stanford University.

At Fontana High, where 93% of students are Latino and from immigrant backgrounds, Sisk says Garcia’s story mirrors challenges many students face.

“But they show up anyway and do the work anyway,” she said. “The message is to show up with them, and that’s how you motivate kids to overcome and be resilient.”

A potential legacy of empowerment

Garcia emphasizes the importance of the fund maturing over time to become a legacy initiative rather than a one-time donation. The fund needs to matriculate and gain momentum before it can start awarding scholarships, he explained.

He also hopes the scholarship will inspire students to see their own potential and think about how they can give back.

“I want students to dream obsessively, eliminate negative self-talk, and build positive relationships with themselves,” Garcia said. “Think about the ways you can uplift your community and create something meaningful.”

Sisk wants Garcia to continue his mentorship through the scholarship, helping students find the confidence to achieve their goals. Both hope the fund inspires students to take pride in their roots—embracing where they’re from rather than shying away from it.